Letters to the Editor: Making Head Start English-only would deprive children of cognitive benefits

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To the editor: The article on the Trump administration’s proposal to mandate English-only instruction in Head Start programs reflects another cultural beatdown by our unabashedly philistine president who earlier signed an executive order declaring English as this country’s official language ( “How Trump’s plan to make Head Start English-only would hit L.A. classrooms,” Sept. 24). Once again, the Trump administration ignores modern science, in this case neuroscience, which shows that bilingual individuals gain significant cognitive benefits in terms of problem-solving, memory and spatial reasoning over monolingual persons. Not to mention that speaking more than one language in our interconnected global economy is a distinct professional advantage.

The neuroplasticity of the brain during early childhood (ages 0-7) enables young children to absorb speech patterns and grammatical structures through immersion. That’s quite a different experience from an adult attempting to learn a second language through translation and explicit grammar rules.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is cited as expressing the concern for achieving English proficiency as one of the justifications for the proposed change to Head Start programs. However, in no way does concurrent instruction in a second language among children delay achieving English proficiency. In fact, developmental studies show that dual-language exposure actually strengthens acquisition of a home country’s primary language.

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In short, it is a real shame that the transformative power of multilingualism is being sacrificed in favor of the stunted perspective of “English only.”

Agustin Medina, South Pasadena

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To the editor: Hillcrest Elementary is lucky to have such a qualified multilingual teacher. Unfortunately, there are not enough qualified bilingual teachers in the country to meet the needs of California.

The Fountain Valley School District recognized this decades ago and founded Project GLAD (Guided Language Acquisition and Development), which had/has national recognition in academic excellence using hands-on science. When I married my wife, a third-grade Fountain Valley teacher, she had 32 students. Forty percent were English language learners, speaking another language at home. My wife was Project GLAD-trained.

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As an outgrowth of this, she entered her third-graders in a NASA science contest for third through fifth grades. In 1998, she took four 8- and 9-year-old girls to Washington, D.C., as national contest winners. Two of the girls were English-language learners educated by Project GLAD-trained teachers.

Another group of teachers, mostly Project GLAD-trained, extended the program’s mission by writing a K-6 hands-on science series that includes a strong emphasis on how to learn like a scientist.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has two choices. Either get Project GLAD training for the teachers, or adopt the program written by the teachers — which is in PDF format and can be viewed free of charge.

Larry Severson, Fountain Valley

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To the editor: Years back, I supported English-only education — but I’ve since changed my mind.

Because nearly everyone’s world is now international, especially business-wise, it’s smarter to be multilingual. Europeans have been ahead of us for decades because many of them have daily encounters with the people living and working in the numerous small western/central countries.

Gail Noon, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.