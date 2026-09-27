Letters to the Editor: Our elections are already secure. Prop. 39 would just be a barrier to voting

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To the editor: Guest contributor Bill Jones argues that Proposition 39 would be “a service” to California elections, allowing the state to rebuild trust with its voters ( “California needs common-sense ID law to ensure votes count,” Sept. 24). As a native Californian, attorney and voting rights advocate who founded the nation’s leading organization focused on voter ID, I know that introducing a voter ID requirement is not “common sense,” but rather an unnecessary barrier that has the potential to block millions of eligible California voters from the ballot box.

A well-substantiated recent study found that roughly one in five Californians has a license that is expired, outdated or issued in another state. Proposition 39 could therefore result in 4.5 million voting-age citizens with an ID that likely does not match their voter registration — 4.5 million voters who could be turned away at their pollsite if Proposition 39 passes.

Voter ID laws shut eligible voters out of the democratic process and are particularly hard-hitting for young voters, low-income citizens, voters of color, voters with disabilities and elderly adults who no longer drive. For example, 35% (more than 1 million) of Californians ages 18-24 do not have a license at all! These numbers are staggering.

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As someone with eyes and ears on the ground, I know the reality is that California’s current electoral system is already secure and trustworthy. When citizens register to vote, they must provide identifying details and attest to their eligibility, including their citizenship status. In a country where we’re lucky if only 50% of the electorate turns out in any given election, we cannot afford to make voting even more difficult, which is exactly what Proposition 39 would do.

Kathleen Unger, Santa Monica

This writer is the founder of VoteRiders, a nonprofit specializing in voter education and assistance in obtaining voter identification.

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To the editor: Jones argues that needing a government ID will definitely not be a barrier to voting under Proposition 39; it requires the state to provide a voter ID card, free, to anyone who asks. But, as they say, the devil is in the details and in this case, the statute doesn’t provide any.

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What kind of identification will be needed to obtain a voter ID from the state? Would it be the very same type of identification that would allow you to vote otherwise?

What is the process for getting this voter ID? Do you have to go to a certain (possibly far away or inconvenient) office in person? How long will it take to get?

Voter fraud has repeatedly been shown to not be a problem in California. Besides costing potentially tens of millions of dollars to implement and run, passing Proposition 39 first and getting the details later is a ridiculous — and consequential — way to make new law.

Judy Pang, Palos Verdes Estates

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To the editor: The imaginary problem of unreliable election results was the invention of the Republican Party in the 2000 election .

Jones ends his pitch for Proposition 39 by saying, “We have spent the last 20 years letting [confidence in our elections] erode.”

More accurately, “We Republicans have spent the last 20 years making confidence in our elections erode.”

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Kelley Willis, Venice