Letters to the Editor: While one man is planting 10,000 oaks, my county is doing the opposite

To the editor: While Jim Crouch has dedicated himself to planting oak trees to help the environment, San Luis Obispo County is going in the opposite direction ( “California is losing its oaks. One man is planting 10,000, including in tree-scarce Altadena,” Sept. 19). The county supervisors have approved the Dana Reserve , a proposed massive development in Nipomo where there are plans to destroy nearly 3,000 mature oak trees and accompanying wildlife habitat over 288 acres. Nipomo, a small rural town located on a mesa, has a specific environment providing an incredibly unique habitat that includes highly endangered plants and sensitive habitats. The mitigation plan does not mitigate; you cannot reproduce this habitat elsewhere.

Many of the residents of Nipomo do not want this development for a number of reasons, but the first and foremost is that we cannot afford to lose this forest and the biodiversity it provides. It is obscene that in this day and age, thousands of oak trees and accompanying wildlife habitat are given a death sentence by a vote of a handful of people.

Some of us didn’t grow up watching “FernGully” for nothing. We have to fight for the nature, for without it, we are nothing. San Luis Obispo County supervisors, are you listening?

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Jordan DeVault, Nipomo

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To the editor: Kudos to the Los Angeles Times for a front-page article about positive, feel-good community news. We need more of this and less about stabbings, shootings, sexual abuse, drug use, etc., about which few of us can do anything immediately, and which can encourage perpetrators. Learning about Re-Oak and the need for volunteers and financial support for this terrific environmental enterprise makes us aware that much can be done at the local level to enhance many lives.

Surely, there are many similar endeavors being undertaken locally and nationally that are worth reporting. Let’s encourage readers to look for projects to support instead of bemoaning the sad state of society portrayed by all the negative articles.

Carol Morava, Pacific Palisades