Letters to the Editor: Of course the LAX people mover is delayed. It’s an L.A. city project

To the editor: Most Angelenos are unaware that the Los Angeles International Airport’s governing body, Los Angeles World Airports, is a department of the city of Los Angeles. Upon that realization, it is no wonder how delayed and over-budget this people mover has become ( “Troubled LAX people mover delayed again — and it might not be the last time,” Sept. 24).

As one of the busiest airports in the nation, the city of Los Angeles views LAX as its cash cow. In typical bureaucratic fashion, it has no desire for efficiency and cost savings. If you think these delays are bad, wait until you try to get your sidewalk repaired.

Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance

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To the editor: This is absolutely ridiculous! When I was a graduate student at West Virginia University in 1975, we had the first large-scale automated “people mover” train in the country, which transported students and others to and from the expanded campus outside town and the downtown campus four miles away. It was also used for stadium events, football, concerts, etc. It is unbelievable that Los Angeles is 50 years behind West Virginia.

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Jenna Lindquist, Camarillo