Letters to the Editor: Retiring critic Mark Swed’s classical music coverage will be dearly missed

To the editor: Of all the distressing news I’ve read in the past few weeks, none was more so than the news that Mark Swed will be retiring as classical music critic of the Los Angeles Times ( “A 30-year love letter to L.A. with a final revelation,” Sept. 25). Over the past three decades, I have greatly enjoyed his clear and precise prose, never arcane or full of jargon, as he wrote on various aspects of the classical music scene that grew exponentially during his tenure and that he was able to chart so effectively. His concert and opera reviews always captured the texture of the event — both the pros and the cons — and through them, I was able to relive the events I had attended or regret the ones I missed.

Outside of his reviews, his articles on music — symphonic and other genres, spanning the centuries from Bach to Cage and beyond — always taught his readers something new. While classical music has become a central part of L.A. life and culture, it still needs voices like his to keep it front and center. I hope The Times continues Swed’s legacy and brings onboard a critic of his caliber.

Mashey Bernstein, Santa Barbara

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To the editor: What will we music lovers do? For so many years, Swed translated into words my feelings and nebulous thoughts about our local classical music scene. And in the absence of my knowledge about the performances, he taught me how to listen, understand and be better prepared for future musical experiences. As a result of this wider view, my husband and I host chamber music concerts in our home and I founded a well-received volunteer music program at a local medical center that leans heavily toward the classics. Thus, Swed has influenced the Los Angeles musical community at large.

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So thank you, Mr. Swed, for your elegant and insightful reviews and for the courteous replies when I wrote to you out of musical frustration, confusion and inspiration.

Toby Horn, Mid City

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To the editor: I’m so sorry to see Swed move on from classical music critic. His was a reasonable and expert voice, well-rooted in L.A. musical culture. He will be missed.

Patrick Frank, Venice