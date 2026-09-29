Letters to the Editor: In using our tax dollars for ads, Trump is playing Americans for fools

To the editor: The Trump administration appears to have forgotten that the U.S. Treasury is not a limitless money pot to spend on anything it pleases. It is at best unethical to use the weight of the federal government to support a political campaign, and it may be illegal too ( “Call it propaganda or a PSA, Trump’s latest ad blitz is paid for by you,” Sept. 26). Would anyone in the Trump administration approve of a theoretical Newsom administration using our tax money in this way? I think not — it would rightly be called corrupt and problematic.

If this qualifies as an apolitical “public service announcement” just because President Trump is not on the ballot, then I suppose no issue advocacy ads are political, either, even though we can always discern which party they are intended to support.

Mr. President, it is a dangerous game to play the American people for fools (and to waste their money), especially when your majority is on the line in November. You can start to make amends by pulling this ad off the air and doing one of the things you do best — firing the person who came up with this abysmal idea.

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Charlie Henry, Palm Desert