Letters to the Editor: Trump is acting as though the AI industry will slow down on its own

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To the editor: President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping failed to signal any agreement on artificial intelligence during their recent summit ( “A grand display for Xi reveals the limits of Trump’s summitry,” Sept. 25). Our administration’s opinion seems to be that private industry can slow down AI development itself. That attitude doesn’t acknowledge that these business people are in a similar race with each other as we are claiming to be with China.

There seems to be very little thought behind this lack of policy. Rebranding AI to “super intelligence” changes nothing about the substance of the problem.

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley

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To the editor: To the press and in legal arguments, Trump has stated that a massive underground military and security complex is being built beneath the planned White House state ballroom. So why did he give Xi a tour of the construction site? Seems like a huge breach of national security.

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Rhys Thomas, Valley Glen