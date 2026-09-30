Letters to the Editor: One L.A. Times columnist boosts our economic intelligence with every article

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To the editor: While reading the Sept. 21 issue of the Los Angeles Times, I learned that a restraining order failed to keep a young mother from being murdered by her husband. Then another sickening and lengthy article — written in great detail — reported how awful online predators find and abuse young girls. As I read through these disturbing stories, I wondered why I have subscribed to this newspaper for more than 40 years.

Then I found one of the satisfying reasons on page A9: Columnist Michael Hiltzik never fails. He finds an issue Times readers are concerned about, does some research and always fleshes it out with appropriate history. His Sept. 21 column about labor’s share of the economy is a perfect example ( “Why are workers feeling so stressed? Maybe because labor’s share of the economy is at a record low,” Sept. 17).

Hiltzik mentions economist John Maynard Keynes, but I wish he had quoted John Kenneth Galbraith. Galbraith concludes in “The Great Crash, 1929” that there were many things going wrong in 1929. But five specific weaknesses were ready to herald the coming disaster. The first, he wrote, is, “the bad distribution of income. In 1929 the rich were indubitably rich.” The 5% of the population with the highest income in that year received approximately one-third of all personal income.

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In his business columns, Hiltzik regularly writes to solve the fifth weakness Galbraith mentions seeing in 1929: “The poor state of economic intelligence.” Thank you for publishing Hiltzik’s valuable classroom regularly.

June Maguire, Mission Viejo