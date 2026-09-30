Letters to the Editor: Many psychiatric illnesses require care that’s hard to provide nowadays

To the editor: As a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist in private practice for more than 35 years, I keep reading coverage and opinions of the Lindsay Clancy case and other mental health tragedies waiting to see if anyone will mention why these failures keep happening ( “The tragic fates of three women due to the same failure,” Sept. 28).

Many complicated psychiatric illnesses require careful monitoring, observation and multiple medication trials to stabilize a patient. These are best done in a hospital setting so the patient cannot harm themselves or others, and so a multi-disciplinary team can work together. Sometimes a long-term hospital stay of two to three months is indicated because some medications take four to six weeks to work.

This has become almost impossible to do now. Thirty years ago, a therapist and psychiatrist could coordinate a hospital stay to ensure safety and better treatment options. Now the best we can do is send a patient to the emergency room and hope they get admitted for a 72-hour hold. Insurance companies’ lack of willingness to pay and a lack of resources has led to poor coordination of care and poor treatment outcomes.

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Bethany Gauvreau, Culver City