Letters to the Editor: A reader says Californians must question authority — and ‘Samizdat Sundays’ can help

Kate Ingold stands outside her weekly “Samizdat Sundays” workshop at the Wende Museum in Culver City, where she teaches political resistance through art.

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To the editor: I am not artistic, but I do believe that anything that encourages individual independence and critical thinking must be good. These samizdat workshops are sorely needed ( “Soviet dissidents bypassed state censorship through art. This L.A. museum wants to show you how,” Sept. 28).

Over many decades, government schools have been teaching students what to think rather than how to think. Thank God I was educated privately beginning freshman year of high school.

This country, particularly California, is in very bad trouble thanks to decades of overreaching government. We need critical thought and interrogation of things such as overtaxation, overregulation, licensing and permitting requirements, union-closed shops and unelected bureaucrats making decisions for homes and businesses. There is more on a long list of subjects that need to be examined. In general, authority needs to be questioned and resisted.

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“Samizdat” is just one of many ways to move in that direction, as we must if we are to do more than simply pretend that we are living in a free country.

Alice Lillie, Pomona