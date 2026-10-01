Letters to the Editor: L.A. needs a committee of experts to oversee new affordable housing

To the editor: Before the city of Los Angeles distributes the fresh round of funding for new housing, a specific oversight committee needs to be created to monitor and audit the bids from developers constructing these projects ( “L.A. approves $466 million in affordable housing spending, the largest pool ever,” Sept. 23). It seems quite doubtful that any city council member and their staff and offices have deep experience with and knowledge of the construction industry.

Those on this potential committee, along with other qualifications, would need to have experience in construction plans, construction bidding, procurement of building materials and building techniques. They should be able to show a history of finished projects and conduct cost analyses of the bids. The funding must be audited frequently to protect the city’s funds.

The new units should not be luxury nor, of course, slum buildings. They should be honorable and welcoming living spaces so the tenants are taken care of decently, and the city’s funds are spent wisely and not wasted.

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Matthew Hetz, Los Angeles