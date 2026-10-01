Letters to the Editor: Santa Monica project shows a better way for California to handle beach erosion

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To the editor: The article on California’s struggle to protect homes and infrastructure from storms and rising seas without sacrificing its beaches points to a larger problem: We keep treating coastal erosion and flooding as emergencies to clean up after rather than threats to prepare for ( “California’s plan to save coastal homes from El Niño could end up killing beaches,” Sept. 28).

As a Santa Monica native and lifelong surfer whose father spent 30 years as a lifeguard along this stretch of coast, I’ve watched these beaches change for decades.

For years, our reflex has been familiar. A storm tears into the beach, bulldozers arrive, sand gets pushed back into place, and we wait for the next storm. Elsewhere, communities turn to riprap, seawalls and jetties — structures that may protect one stretch of coast while narrowing beaches nearby or pushing erosion downshore. With another potentially powerful El Niño looming, that cycle looks less like resilience and more like denial.

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Greater Los Angeles residents can see a different approach taking shape at Santa Monica Beach.

Just south of the pier, the city of Santa Monica, the Bay Foundation and UCLA are expanding a dune restoration project . Phase 3 will extend restored habitat across more than 30 acres toward Venice. Native vegetation traps sand and allows dunes to build naturally, creating a buffer before the waves arrive instead of sending in heavy equipment afterward.

The stakes are real. Recent storm surf stripped enough sand near the pier to force cancellation of the inaugural Ocean Way music festival .

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We are not going to bulldoze, armor or jetty our way out of sea-level rise. Santa Monica is showing another path: helping beaches adapt by working with Mother Nature instead of repeatedly trying to overpower her.

Matthew King, Santa Monica