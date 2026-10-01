Letters to the Editor: A project like Burbank airport’s new terminal would take ages at LAX

To the editor: Prospective passengers planning to fly into or out of Hollywood Burbank Airport must be grateful that the new terminal was not planned by Los Angeles World Airports ( “Volunteers tested Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new $1.3-billion terminal. Here’s what they said,” Sept. 26). Kudos to the airport authorities in Burbank for replacing their outdated terminal on time and on budget.

If it were left up to Los Angeles World Airports, who knows how long a project like the new Burbank terminal would have taken before completion? The automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport, known as SkyLink, is several years behind schedule and nearly $1 billion over budget. The previous target for the train to go into operation was Oct. 6 , but it has once again been delayed until January.

Knowing of the glacial pace it takes for things to happen in L.A., it’s possible the people mover may still not be running by the time Super Bowl LXI takes place at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14.

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Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch