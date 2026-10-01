Letters to the Editor: Real conservation efforts don’t ignore areas based on business interests

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To the editor: Thanks for the story regarding progress toward meeting California’s “30x30” goals to protect such a percentage of lands and coastal waters in our state ( “California on track to conserve 30% of its land, but is lagging on coastal waters,” Sept. 30).

Some key scientists have called for more than 30% protection of natural lands and waters — and they do not limit that to just coastal waters. The obsession of various California governors with pleasing agribusiness by building the Delta Tunnel is likely the reason why the largest estuarine delta on the West Coast of the Americas is handily excluded from such computing statistics.

Another key problem with California 30x30 is that the easiest way to add more protected lands to the total is to take better care of our 85,000 acres of state forests — most notably the primarily redwood, nearly 49,000-acre Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County. This is the key area to help recover the middle part of the range of the coast redwood ecosystem.

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This was advised numerous times by those participating in Zoom calls with the California Resources Agency regarding California 30x30. Yet Gov. Gavin Newsom recently vetoed the bill that would have improved carbon storage and protections at such forests, and would have included local tribes in co-managing these state forests with the state agency. Ironically, his veto will increase wildfire dangers in our state forests.

Let us work toward real California 30x30 protections without rejecting key ecosystems for inclusion due to the clout of timber and agribusiness interests.

Bruce Campbell, Los Angeles