Letters to the Editor: Weakened fuel-economy standards will be harmful for our lungs and skies

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To the editor: When I started my pediatric internship in Los Angeles on July 1, 1972, there were few auto emission standards to reduce air pollution. On a summer day, the sky was brown, your eyes stung and it hurt to take a deep breath.

In over half a century, strict reduction of auto emissions resulted in dramatically improved air in Los Angeles. This is a success story. However, on Monday, the Trump administration released new fuel-economy standards that target a fleetwide average of 34.9 miles per gallon by model year 2031, down significantly from the 50.4 mpg under previous rules ( “Lower mileage standards, higher pump costs: What Trump’s auto move means for California,” Sept. 29).

Rolling back fuel-economy standards will significantly increase both air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The lower standards are projected to increase total U.S. fossil fuel consumption by 100 billion gallons of gasoline through 2050. Public health groups, including the American Lung Assn. , warn that less efficient gas-powered vehicle fleets will directly lower the quality of air. Health officials note that the dirtier air will disproportionately harm children, worsening pediatric asthma symptoms, hindering lung growth and increasing the risk of respiratory infections.

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Air pollution is a major health threat, increasing lung disease and premature mortality. Further, accelerating climate change with increased fossil fuel consumption will worsen drought and flooding.

We should oppose President Trump’s misguided attempts to use his promotion of fossil fuel production to harm the public health of all Americans. Support measures to reduce climate change.

Thomas Keens, La Cañada Flintridge

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To the editor: In 1962 , James Baldwin published an essay in which he wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

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Every day, I appreciate that the Los Angeles Times publishes articles that face the existential issues of climate change. Understanding and believing the science gives us a chance to change our destiny.

On the other hand, Trump deliberately lies about the dangers of fossil fuels and the benefits of renewable alternatives. He actively works to undermine actions that could improve our chances to make a better world for future generations. His move to roll back fuel-economy requirements is just one example.

It used to be that with the passing of each year, there was more that clearly demonstrated the truth of climate change. But now it is every month. We don’t want to face a time when every day demonstrates the truth of climate change, and it is too late to change.

Phil Beauchamp, Chino Hills