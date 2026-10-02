Letters to the Editor: Bergamot Station could be both an arts center and affordable housing
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To the editor: Hey, Santa Monica, how about thinking outside the box? Instead of making the choice between affordable housing or a legendary art center, how about both (“Bergamot Station made Santa Monica an art mecca. Now, it could be replaced by affordable housing,” Sept. 29)?
Westbeth Artists Housing opened in New York City in 1970 in what had been the headquarters for Bell Telephone Laboratories. Deep in the West Village, it provided subsidized apartments and studios for artists. There is a theater and gallery space in the complex. What a magical, practical, supportive place it was and continues to be.
Why not bring this sensibility to Bergamot? Artists could have living and studio space at affordable prices, and the galleries would be able to continue and thrive. Build a theater for readings and performances; there are so many possibilities.
Everyone wins, both the artists and the public. Long live the arts!
BJ Hegedus, Valley Village