Letters to the Editor: The power of bipartisanship is completely lost on the Trump administration

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes’ recollections — with inspiration stemming from the recent memorial for the now-deceased longtime chair of the Federal Reserve, Republican Alan Greenspan — is a tribute to all those former officials who worked for the public good ( “A visit to Greenspan’s Washington and the era of getting things done,” Oct. 1). They had the competence and courage to do the right thing with both parties working together, something totally missing from the current government of the USA.

My mother, who died in 2017 at 105 years old, was a lifelong full-fledged Democrat. Nevertheless, during her life I heard her compliment Republicans including Presidents Eisenhower, Nixon and Reagan. For example, she remarked about the ability of Reagan to sit down with Tip O’Neill, Democratic speaker of the House at the time, and work out compromise legislation. Despite Watergate, my mother was impressed by some of the legislation Nixon supported that was well thought-out and benefited Americans.

My mother did not live to see what is going on now. That could be a blessing in view of the current administration characterized by lies, incompetence and self-motivated aggrandizement and with a Republican Party ignoring the numerous grounds to impeach the president and correct his wrongdoings, including what are likely violations of constitutional law.

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Michael H. Miller, Pasadena