Letters to the Editor: Mayoral candidates should be focused on L.A., not Israel

To the editor: Neither Mayor Karen Bass nor City Councilmember Nithya Raman has the power to do anything in Israel ( “Bass and Raman split on Gaza and the term ‘genocide’ during Jewish Federation forum,” Sept. 30). They can’t legislate there, they aren’t Israeli citizens, and they can’t vote there. So I have one question for both of them: Why are you wasting your breath even attempting to articulate something over which you have absolutely no jurisdiction or influence?

We, the citizens of Los Angeles, are voting or not voting for one of you based on what we believe you can do for us and for our city. Again, that city is Los Angeles, not Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa or anywhere else in Israel — which, last I checked, happens to be approximately 7,572 miles away from L.A. City Hall.

Los Angeles Jews, of which I am proudly and unabashedly one, have every reason and right to know how you plan to protect and care for us, as well as for every other citizen in this wildly diverse city of ours. For either of you to pontificate on whether or not Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza is none of your business. And it’s a waste of all our time, Jew and non-Jew alike. Please stay in your lane and tell us how you will make L.A. better for us here.

Advertisement

Mitzi Schwarz, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: While the problems in Gaza are serious and far-reaching, I am vastly more concerned about how Bass and Raman plan to tackle the problems right here in Los Angeles! They are running to be the mayor of America’s second-largest city. What will the winner do about our intractable homelessness, funding for our fire and police departments, traffic congestion, air quality, safety at schools and parks, etc.?

Our next mayor must have a clear focus on local issues, not Gaza.

Mona Gerecht, Los Angeles