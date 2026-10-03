Letters to the Editor: Recent tragedy should spur officials to audit school anti-bullying policies

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To the editor: The recent tragedy at Benjamin Franklin High School has left students and families completely devastated ( “Investigation underway after student dies in fall from balcony at Highland Park high school,” Sept. 30). This heartbreaking loss is not an isolated incident; rather, it reflects a continuous failure in our system to protect children inside the very buildings where they should feel safest.

The late student’s family has said he had been bullied before his death. Persistent bullying and harassment have shaken our entire community, leaving us with urgent questions. Where is our government, and why is it failing to support our schools and protect our youth? For too long, severe harassment has been overlooked or minimized by school administrations using excuses like underfunding or low pay or deflecting total responsibility onto parents.

We must act now. Our children cannot continue to be left isolated and unprotected. We must stop viewing bullying as a normal rite of passage or a survival fight to see who is the strongest. Stopping bullying prevents crises and saves young lives. It is never “just a kids’ fight.”

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I urge the local school board and the district superintendent to immediately audit our schools’ anti-bullying policies. We must transform our schools into true safe havens and provide adequate, accessible mental health counselors for every student. Our community must hold leadership accountable so that no other family has to suffer such crushing sorrow.

Marlene Guerrero, Los Angeles