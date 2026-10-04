Letters to the Editor: Even Hollywood has been warning us about our current climate change horror show

To the editor: While culture critic Mary McNamara is so spot-on when she identifies climate change as the common denominator contributing to the current news cycle looking like a horror film, it’s not like concerned citizens, scientists, environmental groups and a small cadre of Hollywood producers haven’t tried to provoke the public into climate consciousness and, ideally, widespread action ( “Killer mosquitoes, rabid bats and bear attacks: Climate change is making eco-horror feel real,” Sept. 30).

In 2009 , the visionary International Day of Climate Action was organized by 350.org and the 2014 People’s Climate March in New York City drew 400,000 citizens demanding action against fossil fuels. We’ve had passionate scientists break into tears over how carbon dioxide emissions are acidifying our oceans faster than ever.

In 2010, prolific producer Stephen Nemeth released the award-winning documentary “Climate Refugees.” That same year, Jennifer Redfearn directed an Oscar-nominated documentary called “Sun Come Up” that detailed schemes as far back as the 1980s to relocate citizens in the Carteret Islands from their rising tides. And high-profile filmmaker James Cameron even had a TV series on Showtime in 2014 called “Years of Living Dangerously” with celebrities highlighting environmental issues. He later admitted he had hoped for higher ratings, but intuitively knew the public wouldn’t tune in because “it’s part of the whole denial process that we’re all in as a society that we really have to face up to.”

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As McNamara echoes Cameron’s assessment with the perpetual disregard for scientists, Mother Earth is shouting at the top of her lungs to stop this insanity or she will deliver a news cycle that no one will want to see.

John Boal, Burbank