Letters to the Editor: Radio has always needed real personalities. AI won’t replace them

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To the editor: Nothing on the air has ever replaced the cool demeanor of Jim Ladd and his free-form radio, the spunkiness of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the authority of Dr. Drew Pinsky (at least on healthcare topics and not politics) and the authenticity of Tom Leykis (as much as you might hate him) and Adam Carolla.

Listeners will quickly figure out that artificial intelligence cannot be a real friend and move on from fake relationships ( “An AI radio DJ has shot to stardom in L.A. Human hosts aren’t happy about it,” Oct. 2).

Jay Ross, West L.A.