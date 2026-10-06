Letters to the Editor: Financial dishonesty doesn’t help California’s condo communities

To the editor: The story about California condo fees soaring, with some owners fearing they can’t survive, is the emblematic canary in the coal mine for what’s ailing the nation’s most populous state ( “California condo fees are soaring. Some owners fear they can’t survive,” Oct. 2).

As a former member of a 400-unit homeowner association in Cerritos, I became concerned that the $25 monthly association dues would not be sufficient to support the costs of anticipated expenses for maintenance of the association’s properties. I suspected the developer set a low fee to help sell the properties, while avoiding informing the new homeowners — my new neighbors — of the true costs that would be incurred over time.

I dug into the financial aspects of the covenants, conditions and restrictions (or CC&Rs) and found they allowed a maximum 25% annual dues increase if needed. I initiated the formation of a finance committee (me) and persuaded the board of directors to institute yearly increases that eventually raised the monthly dues to $125.

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I was “rewarded” for my work by being elected as a member, and at times as president, of the board. Over the years, we were able to repave the streets, rebuild the clubhouse and tennis courts and make other improvements that made the HOA the “Beverly Hills” of the city.

I fear California is experiencing the same angst that is ailing many condo associations. We need our elected state and local leaders to be honest and tell us what we need to hear, not what we want to hear. We need them to act responsibly. Making false promises to make people feel happy, or to gain or regain a political office, is dishonest.

Albert Perdon, De Luz

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To the editor: My husband and I have lived in a condo development for 12 years. Many people who buy condos don’t understand what they are buying and that the owners are the HOA. They think that owning a condo means they don’t have to pay for major home repairs. In other words, they think like tenants, not owners.

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Replacing the roof on a single-family home could easily cost $26,000 or even more, and it’s unlikely the homeowner has a designated fund to draw on to pay that expense. The HOA does — or at any rate, it should — have such a fund. But with the mindset that those kinds of costs are not their problem, or should be the next owner’s problem, condo owners who pressure the HOA board to keep HOA fees low should not be surprised or angered by a special assessment.

If you’re thinking of buying a condo, read that long boring document called “covenants, conditions and restrictions” and understand what you are buying. Or talk to your real estate agent or someone on the HOA board about what condo owners are responsible for and what the HOA is responsible for. But understand that, really, the condo owners are ultimately responsible for all of it. Higher HOA fees or special assessments will come your way. You can pay now, or you will pay later.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey

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To the editor: The condo owner lamenting the emergency assessment should look in the mirror. In most cases I’ve seen, HOA board meetings are open; almost nobody attends. HOA board meeting notes are published; almost nobody reads them. Being on an HOA board is a thankless job, as proved by the group running to replace the board that considered suing — with litigation costs borne by whom?

Megan Blanda “assumed monthly fees of more than $500 were keeping up with maintenance and upgrades.” Those fees were likely low, precisely because there was insufficient involvement and support for proper maintenance. Consider the costs when the roof leaks during El Niño and roofers are in high demand.

In fact, the “fees” are not a discretionary cost; they are part of the investment in real property. Condo owners who want someone else to do everything should consider renting an apartment.

Douglas Hileman, Valley Glen