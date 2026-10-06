Letters to the Editor: I have a fragrance allergy. Trying to find hotels I can stay in is a nightmare

To the editor: Thank you for the front-page article about hotel fragrances making some people sick ( “Should California hotels be sued for using fragrances in their lobbies?,” Oct. 3). I have a fragrance allergy that has been described as a “10 out of 10” by an allergist. The list of offending fragrances is long and it’s hard to know where I can safely stay when out of town. Two nights spent at the heavily scented Golden Nugget in Las Vegas a few years back left me with a swollen, red face and liquid oozing out of my pores by the time we left. Once triggered, these episodes can take a couple of weeks to recover from.

I do feel a bit like a victim of discrimination because I cannot go to a hotel without first checking to see if they have non-fragrant rooms, which I find most do not. Essential oil-based diffusers with plant-based ingredients over synthetic are no better for those of us with fragrance allergies.

To say scent is “memory, mood and emotion, distilled into something you can’t see but never forget” is an understatement for those who suffer from it. Clean hotel rooms shouldn’t need to be flooded with scents. Ban them!

Advertisement

Jocelyn DeVault, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: Finally some attention to this headache of a problem. Last spring, I stayed at a very high-end hotel in Hawaii. Upon arrival, a cloying synthetic floral scent hit me in the lobby, triggering an instant migraine and waves of nausea. After check-in, I found the scent got worse in the hallways and permeated into my room. I negotiated with the management to disable the scent dispensers on our floor for the length of my stay, making things more tenable.

These unnecessary synthetic scents are an all-out assault on people with sensitivities. Furthermore, studies are showing that these chemical fragrances are hormone disrupters and worse. They need to be banned in public settings such as stores, restaurants and hotels.

Emily Loughran, Los Angeles