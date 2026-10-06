Letters to the Editor: Senator’s botched gotcha moment in Jack Smith hearing is just sad

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republican Sens. Eric Schmitt, right, and John Kennedy, center, display a sign in a failed attempt to show that former special counsel Jack Smith attended a basketball game in Atlanta.

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To the editor: When loyalty to one man is the only consideration, an incompetent Cabinet is guaranteed. And two perfect examples are Defense Secretary (and wannabe general) Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary (and play doctor) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I could continue, but that would be an exercise in redundancy.

But not to be out-dumbed by President Trump and his Cabinet, enter Republican Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, whose gotcha moment against federal prosecutor Jack Smith couldn’t have failed more spectacularly ( “Senator flubs gotcha moment by mixing up sports teams. A woman steps in to correct him,” Oct. 1).

The outrageously dumb moment notwithstanding, it broke my heart to watch an honest prosecutor be assailed by various GOP members of Congress for doing his job in trying to bring to justice a rogue president whom the entire nation saw incite an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

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Bob Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes