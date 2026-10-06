Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s well-regulated oil sites are less harmful than uncontrolled wells

Workers stand on a rig at the Murphy drill site, a production facility on West Adams Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

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To the editor: Based on the framing of this story, the Los Angeles Times seemingly wants readers to believe that illness near the Murphy oil site proves the operating wells are responsible ( “L.A. considers the rare closure of an active oil site in Jefferson Park,” Oct. 3). It proves nothing of the sort.

Since 2019, California has imposed stringent new emissions rules. And they have worked. Peer-reviewed research by myself and colleagues found that current operations emit less than 2% of what escapes from natural seeps and abandoned wells — as much as 100 times less.

Los Angeles sits atop oil fields riddled with natural seeps and century-old wells. Petroleum emissions affecting residents are far more likely to originate beneath their homes than from the Murphy site.

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Worse, closing producing wells may actually harm the environment. Removing oil reduces the underground hydrocarbons driving seepage. Elsewhere in California, decades of oil production have dramatically reduced natural seepage.

Closing L.A. oil sites while leaving oil underground to escape through uncontrolled pathways isn’t environmental protection. It is politically motivated, scientifically ignorant, anti-environmental behavior. Shameful.

James Rector, Oakland

This writer is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UC Berkeley.

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To the editor: Referenced without elaboration was the fact that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese began leasing its land for the Murphy drill site in Jefferson Park in the 1960s.

It’s been nearly 40 years since scientist James Hansen testified before Congress about human-induced global warming, or climate change. In 2015, Pope Francis’ encyclical letter “On Care for Our Common Home (Laudato Si’)” tied human activity to global warming. Pope Leo XIV has condemned the indifference to the suffering caused by such. The Vatican has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, primarily via infrastructure such as solar farms.

The Church clearly recognizes pollution as a moral and social issue. Shouldn’t the lease decision have been reconsidered decades ago, given the health and environmental impacts? My Catholic mother would have been appalled by this apparent indifference.

Jennifer Pinkerton, Glendale