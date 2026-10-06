Letters to the Editor: An out-of-state senator should have no place on my California ballot

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: A ballot should be neutral territory — not a campaign advertisement. Yet the California ballot that arrived in my mail this weekend says Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) supports Proposition 40 and opposes Propositions 41 and 42 ( “Your guide to Proposition 40: California’s billionaire tax proposal,” Oct. 1). Bernie Sanders? Why is an out-of-state senator anywhere on my California ballot?

I take no position on these measures. My objection is to political advocacy appearing on the ballot itself.

California’s 2022 law permitting the listing of “supporters” and “opponents” was promoted as providing voters useful information — a condensed summary of ballot arguments. Identifying California officials or organizations may provide relevant context for voters. But prominently displaying the name of a senator (without even identifying what state he represents) looks less like providing context and more like an endorsement ad.

Advertisement

Sanders can campaign for or against California propositions all he wants. But political advocacy belongs almost anywhere except on the ballot itself. Voters deserve a ballot that presents their choices neutrally, free from political advertising.

Gregg Mashberg, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: A tax on billionaires? Who’s next?

California’s November ballot asks us to approve a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of residents worth more than $1 billion. It’s easy to vote yes when the target is a group you’ll probably never be part of. That’s exactly what should give us pause.

Once the government accepts that a small, unpopular group can be singled out for special treatment, the principle is set: A tax is justified whenever enough voters aren’t the ones paying. Today, the line is $1 billion. Tomorrow, it can be $100 million, or $1 million, or whatever number the next campaign finds convenient. Taxing wealth rather than income also breaks new ground, and new ground rarely stays confined to its original purpose.

Advertisement

Rather than another carve-out, we need a fresh look at how California taxes everyone, including considering a simple flat tax with few loopholes in which everyone pays the same rate and no group is made the exception. A fair system doesn’t need a villain.

James Findlay, San Rafael