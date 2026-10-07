Letters to the Editor: The death penalty is just ‘a pitiful remnant of mankind’s barbaric past’

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To the editor: Surrounded by medical staff assigned to care for her, Christa Pike is possibly experiencing the most peaceful time of her excruciating life ( “Christa Pike on a ventilator and unconscious after failed Tennessee execution, attorneys say,” Oct. 2).

When she was young, social services briefly removed Pike from her home after finding that her mother’s live-in boyfriend was physically and sexually abusing her. Shortly after, Pike wrote that she wanted to kill herself; among the reasons, she wrote, was that she was raped by a neighbor when she was 11. Pike attempted suicide at age 12.

At 18, Pike and her allegedly abusive boyfriend senselessly killed a young woman who should still be here today. Not yet a legal adult, although just a few months younger than Pike, the 17-year-old boyfriend got a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Pike received the death penalty.

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The lone woman on death row in Tennessee, she spent nearly 30 years in solitary confinement. Meanwhile, male inmates facing the death penalty were permitted communal activities.

Pike expressed remorse for the terrible crime she committed as a teen. In the end, she accepted her fate, even trying to help the execution team locate a viable vein, according to her legal team .

More than 100 countries around the world have abolished the death penalty. Decades of studies show that it does not serve as a deterrent. It is just a pitiful remnant of mankind’s barbaric past.

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Susan Christian Goulding, Seal Beach

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To the editor: While I agree that we need to look into why Christa Pike’s execution failed, I think we also need to look into the facts for the reason Pike was scheduled for execution.

Her lawyers talk about never knowing what torture she endured, and what physical and mental pain she may have gone through. But what we do know is that 32 long years ago, Pike and her boyfriend brutally murdered a 19-year-old girl, Colleen Slemmer.

Pike has lived 32 years longer than her victim. The execution should have been carried out a long time ago.

Deborah R. Ishida, Beverly Hills