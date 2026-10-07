Letters to the Editor: Driverless cars don’t need to be in a crash to pose a safety risk

To the editor: While it’s encouraging that Waymos are involved in fewer serious accidents than human-driven vehicles, I’d love to see data that reveal all the times Waymos have frozen in the middle of the street for minutes on end, blocking traffic in both directions ( “As robotaxi accidents increase in L.A., the data reveal the safer driver,” Oct. 5).

My wife and I live in Franklin Hills (part of the study zone cited in the article). Our neighborhood contains narrow, winding, 100-year-old streets. Typically, there is only one passable lane when one factors in street parking, requiring human drivers to rely on hand signals to communicate how each of us should navigate a limited right-of-way — for example, who should pull over or back up, or temporarily pull into a private driveway to let the other car pass.

This option for visual cues is not available with robotaxis. Everyone on our block has stories of Waymos “stalling out,” invariably putting the onus on human drivers to extricate themselves from tight situations, which often means a three-point turn and going the long way to our destination.

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Impeding traffic is a clear safety issue for emergency personnel. We have complained to our council representative, and they agree. They also agree that their hands are tied. It is absurd that a state agency (the California Public Utilities Commission) does not consider the position of city councils regarding the employment of robotaxis, as local leaders clearly know their communities best.

Paul Haddad, Los Angeles