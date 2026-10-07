Letters to the Editor: ‘I am Jane Doe’ solidarity is the modern version of an old act of courage

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To the editor: The wave of people declaring “I am Jane Doe” in support of the woman at the center of the Cornell University case immediately brought to mind one of the most memorable scenes in the film “Spartacus” ( “‘Jane Doe’ solidarity posts flood social media after Cornell rape lawsuit,” Oct. 4).

When the Roman authorities demand that Spartacus identify himself, his fellow prisoners rise one after another and declare, “I am Spartacus.” By claiming the same identity, the many protect the one.

Sixty-six years after the film’s release, we are witnessing a remarkably similar act of solidarity, only adapted to the digital age. By declaring “I am Jane Doe,” thousands are not only standing with one woman, but also deliberately making it more difficult for internet searches, social media and algorithms to distinguish the real Jane Doe from everyone else.

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In “Spartacus,” the crowd created anonymity through solidarity. Today, that same idea is being used to create anonymity in the digital world.

Sometimes an old gesture of courage finds a very modern purpose.

Steve Geary, Corona del Mar