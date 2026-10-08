Letters to the Editor: Santa Monica has given up opportunities that could’ve revitalized the city

Children play at an oversize chess set on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica with a store “for lease” behind them.

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To the editor: Santa Monica has, in many ways, shot itself in the foot ( “‘What happened to Santa Monica?’ Why city struggles as Beverly Hills, WeHo thrive,” Oct. 6).

Modern beach volleyball was born on the sands of Santa Monica . When Los Angeles hosts the world in 2028, what more fitting image could there be than Olympic beach volleyball beside the Santa Monica Pier?

LA28 offered Santa Monica an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the city — and its history — to a worldwide audience. Instead, negotiations became bogged down over costs, guarantees and what Santa Monica would receive in return. Eventually, LA28 moved on, and beach volleyball will now be played in Long Beach.

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Certainly a city has an obligation to protect its taxpayers. But not every benefit of hosting an Olympic event appears on a municipal balance sheet. At a time when Santa Monica is struggling with its image, tourism and the vitality of its downtown, the worldwide exposure from an event so intimately connected with the city’s own history was an opportunity that may not come again.

Sometimes the value of being on the world stage is the world stage itself.

David L. Wanamaker, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Santa Monica lost the Los Angeles Marathon . Finishing at the great Pacific made the marathon one of the best in the world — and Santa Monica lost it. The city lost thousands of participants and spectators packing every hotel and restaurant for a celebratory weekend they’d never forget. That’s worth millions in a weekend — and Santa Monica lost it.

If Santa Monica is intent on big changes, it should start with its decision-makers.

Adam White, Burbank

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To the editor: Thanks for the article on the economic, public safety and image challenges facing Santa Monica, as well as the measures the city is taking to meet those challenges and turn things around.

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I have lived in Santa Monica for 50 years and have seen great change over the decades. One thing the article omitted was the major negative impact of the downtown riot and mass looting that occurred at the same time a lawful protest against the murder of George Floyd was in progress. This occurred during the pandemic, which made its impact all the worse both for those of us who live here and for the public safety image of our city.

Our police department is now fully staffed for the first time in more than 20 years and the increased presence is visible and appreciated. Businesses also seem to be coming back. It’s good to see that positive change is occurring and I have seen and felt it as I walk the streets of the city. Our city manager, the mayor and other leaders are making slow but steady progress and locals and tourists are beginning to return to downtown.

Steve Tarzynski, Santa Monica

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To the editor: One factor not mentioned in the article is Santa Monica’s efforts to drive out automobiles from the downtown area.

Bike and bus lanes and increasingly scarce and expensive parking make it harder for shoppers, tourists, diners and other customers to get there. It’s a noble idea to reduce traffic, but the mass transit options are insufficient and unappealing for most people.

For example, for me to take a bus to Santa Monica, I would have to drive halfway there and try to find street parking close to Wilshire or Santa Monica boulevards and then wait for the bus. A five-mile trip that takes 10 minutes by car would turn into an hour each way. Why bother?

Michael E. Mahler, Los Angeles