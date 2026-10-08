Letters to the Editor: Trump suggested letting Iran ‘take out’ U.S. cities. Republicans, time to speak up

To the editor: Just when it seems unlikely that President Trump could say or do anything to further demonstrate his audacity, thoughtlessness and recklessness, he suggests that it would be no big deal if Iran caused death and havoc to Los Angeles or San Diego ( “Trump suggests letting Iran ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego at campaign rally,” Oct. 5). What kind of American president of any political persuasion suggests that any foreign power bomb a city or town in this country?

The search for pejoratives describing Trump’s character was exhausted long ago. If there is any elected Republican official remaining with a semblance of courage and integrity, now is the time to loudly proclaim their outrage and demand the resignation of this foolish and dangerous man.

Joe Martin, Seattle

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To the editor: White House communications director Steven Cheung must have fallen down after all the spinning he did in an attempt to explain away and smooth out Trump’s comment that Iran “can take out a city, let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.”

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I do not in any way, shape or form consider this just a joke. It is a mean and cruel gesture to the citizens of those cities and the whole state of California. I consider this to be a strategy to create animosity toward us.

Linda Cowell, Ventura

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To the editor: As a San Diego resident, what I found most disheartening about Trump’s latest verbal ramble was that his audience cheered when he said “let ‘em take out Los Angeles, let ‘em take out San Diego.” Even if the White House mop-up crew manages to “clarify” the remarks, it’s most disconcerting to know that some of my fellow Americans would cheer my obliteration. Malice this extreme doesn’t bode well for our country’s well-being.

Virginia Hyde, San Diego

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To the editor: I first want to apologize to Angelenos and San Diegans on behalf of my state for the laughter that broke out recently at a Nebraska rally at Trump’s flippant remarks about Iran possibly “tak[ing] out” L.A. or San Diego as “a small price to pay.” Never in my lifetime have I heard such an abhorrent statement from an elected official, let alone the president of the United States.

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I want you all to know that not all Nebraskans are like the people who laughed and cheered at Trump’s rally. A lot of us are distressed, like so many of you, at the current state of our country and its leadership, and ache for us to have a competent and strong leader once again. I hope this letter finds the citizens of L.A. and San Diego well and I wish nothing but the best for your cities and the United States of America.

Matt Rathje, Lincoln, Neb.

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To the editor: This one felt more personal than usual ( “‘Take out’ L.A. or San Diego? This buffoon thinks Trump was way out of line,” Oct. 6). We’ve all seen a lot of offensive material coming out of Trump, but in this, he has really upped his game.

The president says he considers my death, and the deaths of everyone in the L.A. and San Diego areas reading this, a regrettable but acceptable loss in his war with Iran. He didn’t even bother to use the old “I was only joking” defense.

When it comes down to it, any president really has two jobs: Don’t embarrass us, and don’t get us killed. He is a complete failure on the first one, and doing his level best to blow the second one.

Side note: The good citizens of Nebraska who cheered at this remark need to rethink their life choices.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar