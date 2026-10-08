Letters to the Editor: I have a personal reason to root for success of ‘Verity’

To the editor: I was pleased to see that the Los Angeles Times review of the new film “Verity” was favorable ( “‘Verity’ gives its trio of actors a juicy meal of red meat, tasty if you’re in the mood,” Oct. 1).

For reasons that should become obvious by the end of this letter, I would love to see “Verity” become a film classic, or at least maybe a cult or niche favorite. I can also deal with it if it is just a flash in the pan and fades into film obscurity.

But if it were to become a monumental flop, which the reviewers and reporters seem to universally think “Digger” is destined to become and thus, Verity is a name (along with the likes of Ishtar, Gigli or, I guess, Digger) that is doomed to forever be associated with the definition of bad cinema — well, that is a destiny I surely do not want to endure for the rest of my life.

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Art Verity, Sherman Oaks