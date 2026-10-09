Letters to the Editor: If Southern California wants more housing, it also needs more water

Pedestrians cross State Street in Santa Barbara, where the city’s water utilities rank among the top 10 most expensive in the United States.

To the editor: One wonders, if water is such a scarce commodity here in Southern California, then why are politicians pushing for higher-density housing and more of it ( “Californians are paying some of the highest water bills in the country,” Oct. 7)? It seems like adding more water resources should be a foundational requirement for building more housing.

Perhaps some forward-looking politicians will dump the bullet train to nowhere and instead invest that money in a water pipeline from Northern California to Southern California. Better yet, start looking for water desalination plant sites on the Pacific coast.

William Shaw, La Crescenta