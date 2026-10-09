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Letters to the Editor: If Southern California wants more housing, it also needs more water

Pedestrians cross a street.
Pedestrians cross State Street in Santa Barbara, where the city’s water utilities rank among the top 10 most expensive in the United States.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

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To the editor: One wonders, if water is such a scarce commodity here in Southern California, then why are politicians pushing for higher-density housing and more of it (“Californians are paying some of the highest water bills in the country,” Oct. 7)? It seems like adding more water resources should be a foundational requirement for building more housing.

Perhaps some forward-looking politicians will dump the bullet train to nowhere and instead invest that money in a water pipeline from Northern California to Southern California. Better yet, start looking for water desalination plant sites on the Pacific coast.

William Shaw, La Crescenta
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