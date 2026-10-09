Letters to the Editor: Justice Kavanaugh is employing upside-down logic to defend oil companies

To the editor: Suncor Energy Inc. vs. County Commissioners of Boulder County may never see justice ( “Supreme Court to weigh whether oil companies can be forced to pay for climate damage,” Oct. 4). When the fossil-fuel schoolyard bully gets the support of the teachers and the principal, you can bet the bully will continue to get away with murder.

For Justice Brett Kavanaugh to claim potential bankruptcy as a reason to let perpetrators off the hook is upside-down logic that threatens our very future. A lack of imagination and profound greed demonstrate our leadership’s support of Big Oil. Americans want reality-based solutions, but Washington is too busy spinning tales and accepting dirty donations.

A recent U.N. report found that global temperature is soon to cross the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C threshold, raising the possibility of crossing irreversible climate tipping points. Since we cannot flip the switch to clean energy overnight, what does a resolution look like?

Advertisement

Decisions and policies to curb bad behavior do exist, but we need swift action. Good ideas to encourage clean energy, such as permitting reform, can pass on a bipartisan vote. Fees to make polluters pay are possible. We are not powerless. This November, vote for the climate.

Amy Bennett, Encinitas

..

To the editor: This litigation is being compared to the landmark suits against Big Tobacco, but are there not fundamental distinctions in the two cases ( “Supreme Court sounds wary of state-based climate change suits against oil producers,” Oct. 5)? Tobacco companies were not honest in reporting results of research on the use of their product in adversely affecting the health of their consumers. Oil companies have likewise been accused of deception in the role of the use of their products in worsening climate change.

But the use of tobacco “benefits” no one but the user, whereas our economy highly depends on oil — and what have been the alternatives? The effects of atmospheric carbon dioxide on the climate is not new science and one questions the scale of the effect of Big Oil’s deception. Even today, when oil’s role in climate change is universally settled, the use of alternatives to oil is determined more by economics than by global climate health.

Advertisement

Given the state of knowledge, and the increasing availability of reasonable alternatives, perhaps it will fall to those of us still driving petroleum-based vehicles, not Big Oil, to be legally liable for our warming climate.

John C. Nelson, Los Angeles