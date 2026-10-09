Letters to the Editor: Thanks for the $90, Trump. It’s all going to Democratic candidates

President Trump gestures to reporters on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House on Oct. 2.

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To the editor: Thank you, Mr. President?

Most of my friends and family would probably be surprised to see me thank President Trump. But I just saw via my online banking that my wife and I are each receiving $90 from the U.S. government ( “Trump announces $90 payments for seniors on Medicare for premium costs,” Oct. 3).

Thinking about how to reject this blatant effort to try to buy our votes, I decided to donate $90 to Democratic candidates, all of whom are being massively outspent by Republican super PACs and billionaires and trillionaires (Elon Musk reportedly plans to spend more than $100 million on the midterms) to elect Republicans. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have refused to uphold their oath to provide a check on the administration’s undoubtedly unconstitutional and illegal actions.

I split my $90 three ways and donated $30 each to James Talarico, Democrat running for Senate in Texas; Dan Osborn, Democrat running for Senate in Nebraska; and David Jolly, former Republican congressman, now running as a Democrat for governor in Florida.

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If you are retired, have received the $90 to buy your vote and do not need the money to pay rent or buy food and gas, I urge all of you to protest this lawless administration and to contribute your $90 to a candidate or charity of your choice.

Robert Gill, Carlsbad

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To the editor: Upon receiving Trump’s $90/person Medicare handout Tuesday morning by direct deposit, I derived particular pleasure initiating a donation of $180, from my wife and me, to the Democratic National Committee.

Kent Castleton, Fort Bragg, Calif.

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To the editor: I’d like to thank our president for sending me $90 through Social Security that that rascal Joe Biden stole from me. I know I shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but I’m not sure what to do with this horse. The $90 will almost pay for a tank of gas, but it doesn’t really help me much with my medical and prescription drug costs. I pay an additional $297 per month for a Medicare Part B supplement, and $2,400 out of pocket annually for prescription drugs until my Part D insurance kicks in. It seems like a one-time $90 refund is just a drop in the bucket.

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While I appreciate the gesture, I’m sure our government has better things to spend this money on, like waging another week of war, building a better ballroom or maybe a nice arch. But don’t get me wrong, I will find something to spend the $90 on. It just won’t be a tank of gas, because I drive electric.

Daniel Bateman, Diamond Bar