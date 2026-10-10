Letters to the Editor: A livestreamed execution? I thought the U.S. was better than this

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To the editor: As a 1960 graduate of the Air Force Academy and as a United States Air Force officer, I have loyally served this country, believing that we are civilized and morally upright. But I must vehemently object to the decision to livestream the execution of convicted Ft. Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan ( “Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Ft. Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed,” Oct. 8). It is an appalling abandonment of dignity, civilized standards of justice and the moral code of the citizens of the country.

The enormity of Hasan’s crimes is beyond dispute. But what possible public good is served by broadcasting the deliberate killing of a human being?

The secretary of Defense should understand that the United States military represents the values of our nation. Turning an execution into a public spectacle demeans those values, dishonors the solemnity of military justice and risks reducing state-sanctioned killing to entertainment.

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Transparency in government does not require turning death into a televised event.

We are a nation that claims to uphold human dignity and the rule of law. Publicly broadcasting an execution is not a demonstration of strength or justice. It is a disturbing regression toward the barbaric spectacles of centuries past.

The decision should be reversed. The president and “secretary of war” should be sanctioned if not impeached on this gross idea.

Ben Furuta, Alhambra

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To the editor: Disgust, shock, despair — no words can describe my feelings upon learning of the planned public execution of Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad, as announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The depth of moral depravity this illustrates is beyond imagination.

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How have the people of the United States allowed our leaders to sink to this level? What comes next? Shall we follow 18th century France and 20th century Nazi Germany and restore the guillotine, or simply go back to our 17th century colonial past and burn people at the stake? Or shall we take a lesson from medieval times and draw and quarter our enemies?

This planned public execution is also incredibly stupid. Blinded by his own fury and lust for revenge, Hegseth will have granted Hasan what may be his greatest wish: being remembered as a martyr. Rather than being nearly forgotten as just one of many mass murderers the U.S. has spawned, he will be identified in history as the first person in nearly a century to be executed in this way. The execution will be remembered as a turning point in U.S. history, marking a moral and political decline that will definitively end the era of U.S. global leadership.

We cannot allow such barbarism to take place. We cannot allow our country to sink to the level of North Korea or Iran. It is time for all of us who are committed to our country to stand up and speak out against this reprehensible plan. No to firing squads, no to public executions and no to Hegseth.

Genevieve Giuliano, Huntington Beach

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To the editor: I am disgusted and outraged at our government’s intention to livestream an execution. Are we no better than the terrorists livestreaming their beheadings and executions? I always thought our country was better than this.

I am a new grandmother of a 10-month-old, and I fear for his future. I don’t want him to grow up in a country that celebrates this kind of hate.

What is the point of this sensationalism? What will we gain aside from more condemnation from our world partners? Is there any way to stop this grotesque and regressive act?

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Anna Born, Los Angeles

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To the editor: It is hard to argue that Hasan, who killed 13 people, deserves any form of mercy. Nevertheless, Hegseth’s proposed livestreaming of an execution is an ominous prospect — one that could later be applied to political dissidents under the charge of treason.

If they are showing us videos of executions, they should show us the unedited Sept. 2, 2025, execution of two men who were hanging on to a burning, sinking boat. Justification for the killing was provided under the pretext that the two men could continue to use the boat to deliver drugs. Hegseth maintains this video cannot be shown to the general public as its content is top-secret. This top secret may be that the U.S. military ignored the laws of war to achieve expediency.

Ken Hense, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Vice President J.D. Vance thinks that he has the moral standing to rebuke the pope on matters of theology, but when it comes to a barbaric public execution, all he can say is that he won’t watch it ( “U.S. plan to livestream execution by firing squad draws bipartisan, international outrage,” Oct. 9). Profile in cowardice.

Paul Hunt, Sierra Madre