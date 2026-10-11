Letters to the Editor: We’re way too lenient with speeders who endanger our safety

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To the editor: It’s a joke that speeders would get a $50 fine, or up to just $500 ( “Speed camera shocker: 100,000 violators seen in nine days on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu,” Oct. 9). How about upping the ante? If caught once, it’s a fine. Two times, the speeder’s license would be taken away for a few months at least. We’re so afraid of offending someone, but what about my right to public safety, and the rights of the many Angelenos and Malibu residents who want to be safe?

And while officials are at it, consider more cameras for high-speed cars that cause accidents, some even fatal. Wilshire Boulevard sounds like a racetrack at night, with cars revving up and zooming down the road. Let’s protect our citizens, not just give offenders a weak slap on the wrist.

Barbara Azrialy, Los Angeles

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To the editor: I have lived in Malibu for 35 years. Here is the reality: Pacific Coast Highway is a highway. It’s right there in the name.

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There absolutely is speeding at times, but 100,000 violators? Maybe that’s because the speed limit has remained 25 mph since the Palisades fire. That speed limit is untenable except, of course, when and where repair work is being done.

Keep the speed limit signs at 25 mph, but please only police the people driving over 45 mph. It’s fair and safe to ticket people going that fast on the highway. The PCH is basically the only way in and out of our town.

J. Simons, Malibu