Letters to the Editor: The best way to deal with historical nuance is to learn from our failures

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To the editor: Thank you, guest contributor Jason Schlosberg, for articulating so clearly the exasperating dichotomy that is U.S. history ( “Why we’ll keep arguing about the meaning of Columbus Day,” Oct. 11).

Yes, American history includes disgraceful acts of criminality, committed by historical heroes and official authorities from the very beginning of European discovery and conquest to the present day. Still, our history and legacy also include some of the most crucial advances in technology and democracy, the military defeat of World War II fascism and the Cold War defeat of the Soviet Union.

Perhaps the most useful and enlightened use of this perspective is to urge that every American remembers, and applies, all of the lessons of this history to today’s news and tomorrow’s votes.

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Steve Leyton, Palmdale