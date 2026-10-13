Letters to the Editor: Failing to support the ICC will only lead to more lawlessness worldwide

South African-born jurist and former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay, center, poses with the former president of the International Criminal Court, Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi, and the director of the International Academy of the Nuremberg Principles, Christoph Safferling, at the Nuremberg Forum in Nuremberg, Germany, on Friday.

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To the editor: It’s shameful that President Trump and his sycophantic secretary of State, Marco Rubio, have chosen to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court, the same type of criminal court whose legal historical foundation was preceded by the Nuremberg and Tokyo tribunals ( “U.S. hits International Criminal Court with sweeping sanctions as part of drive to dismantle tribunal,” Oct. 9). Is it not ironic that the U.S. is questioning the ICC investigation of Israel and, for that reason, has chosen to place sanctions against the ICC?

The endless killing of non-combatants (children, women and the elderly) by the Israeli military, the unprovoked war by Russia on Ukraine and the bombing of an all-girls school in Iran by the U.S. military warrant investigations.

No state or individual should be above the law, and the insanity of killing innocent non-combatants, especially children, deserves justice. Failure to support and uphold the ICC and its findings can only lead to further lawlessness and the rise of immorality worldwide.

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Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park