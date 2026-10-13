Letters to the Editor: There is too little reporting on animal lives lost in disasters

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To the editor: I want to applaud guest contributor Ryan Huling for speaking up on behalf of the millions of animals that suffer and perish in human-caused fires ( “Charge wildfire arsonists with cruelty to animals,” Oct. 8).

I am constantly dismayed by the lack of reporting on animal lives lost in fires, floods, wars and other catastrophic events that claim human lives. Rarely does anyone acknowledge the “millions of other species we share this planet with.” When will the press start acknowledging animal lives lost when reporting on the next disaster?

Tracy Keys, Laguna Beach

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To the editor: With a heavy heart and through tear-filled eyes, my mind springs to J. Robert Oppenheimer’s words, uttered as he recalled the devastation of the U.S.’ nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The ancient words originate in the Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture: “Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

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As Huling so poignantly notes, we are not the sole occupants of this planet, yet only we have the power to choose life, not death? When will we ever learn?

Jane Drucker, Studio City