Letters to the Editor: Officials are considering moving the Pacific Surfliner? It’s about time

To the editor: Now they’re investigating relocating this rail line ( “SoCal’s famed coastal railroad may have to move to survive rising seas. How could it happen?,” Oct. 8)? The track in San Clemente runs a few meters from the ocean at the base of a crumbling cliff. I don’t think there’s much that can be done to shore up the cliff. And over the last 10 (or has it been 20?) years, repeated attempts have been made to hold back the encroaching sea. And now it’s time to start thinking about relocating this critical rail line?

This has been a major issue for decades. This line has been closed dozens of times over the years, interrupting commuters and other rail traffic. Did the California State Transportation Agency and the Orange County Transportation Authority believe things were magically going to get better? Did they think their attempts to shore up the rail line were going to thwart the ocean? Did they believe the sea level would lower? Did they think it would be best to wait? I wonder how much relocating this line would have cost 10 or 20 years ago.

I am amazed at the shortsightedness of these officials. That applies to any and all officials who, presented with a bad situation, believe that if we wait, one of the following things will happen: things will get better, things might not get worse, and/or once things get really bad, it will be someone else’s problem — i.e., “I won’t be in office anymore and won’t be on the hook to be blamed for the cost.”

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Jim Medina, Long Beach

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To the editor: Has anyone explored the use of ferry service to cross the gap presented by the eroded areas along the San Clemente coast? Washington and Alaska have extensive experience with ferries, as do many European countries.

This option precludes the necessity for eminent domain land purchases should the route be moved inland, and no new terminals need be constructed. The disused track can be repurposed for cycling, dog walking, hiking, etc., until the Pacific Ocean claims it. The only downside is the potential for collisions with whales and negative impact on other wildlife such as dolphins, seals and fish, which would have to be addressed.

Mary Motheral, San Diego