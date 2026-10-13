Letters to the Editor: Sometimes a seller has so much control that the government has to step in

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To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy raises some good points, but she ignores the times when the relationship between buyer and seller is so unequal that the government has to step in ( “The real problem with populist price controls,” Oct. 9).

Sellers can have such control over goods or services that they can charge any price they want. Monopolies and cartels are good examples, but the commercial relationship can also be unequal when buyers are faced with desperate needs, such as food, shelter or medications. It can also work in the opposite direction as when there is only a single buyer for materials or services. This is known as a monopsony.

Neither of these situations is good for a country as a whole. It’s ultimately not good for commerce either. In these situations, yes, the government has to step in. De Rugy provides examples of government intervention going astray, but many times it works. And commerce, and the general public, are very grateful.

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Daniel Haley, Culver City

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To the editor: De Rugy is spot-on. Too many politicians portray businesses as exploiting customers rather than providing goods and services people want.

Her argument also applies to Los Angeles housing. Restrictive zoning, costly requirements and lengthy approvals constrain construction. Rent controls can discourage investment and reduce rental supply, leaving those seeking housing with fewer choices and higher market rents.

Mayoral candidate Nithya Raman’s support for tighter rent controls is precisely why I worry that her election would make matters worse. Doubling down on controls does not eliminate scarcity; it risks deepening it.

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Protecting existing tenants matters, but so does ensuring homes are available for future renters. We need targeted assistance for struggling households and policies that make housing easier to build and financially sustainable to maintain. Treating housing providers as the enemy will not solve the shortage.

Michael Witte, Hollywood