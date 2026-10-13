Letters to the Editor: Publicized cases show how the system fails sexual assault survivors

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To the editor: This op-ed must have taken a lot of courage from guest contributor Alison Murphy ( “Why we shouldn’t expect rape survivors to report,” Oct. 10). Indeed, the challenges faced by Jane Doe of Cornell University as a survivor reporting rape have been monumental.

The bureaucratic system fails to bring justice to rape victims at every stage. We all have been witness to that.

We have seen these failures in publicized cases in the past. For example, law professor Anita Hill faced an uphill struggle in bringing forth sexual harassment accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. And in 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford experienced much difficulty in arguing her sexual assault case against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In both cases, the accusers were unable to stop the nominations from moving forward due in part to a lack of witnesses and the bureaucratic red tape of forensic evidence.

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As Murphy points out, 4 out of 5 perpetrators are never charged and only 8% of charges result in conviction. This is due to institutional lethargy.

As much as I am sympathetic to sexual assault victims, I must agree with Murphy’s take.

Akhtar H. Emon, Rancho Palos Verdes

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To the editor: Of course rape investigations should be thorough and as sensitive to the alleged victim as is compatible with due process that respects the rights of the accused. But we should not let sympathy for the alleged victim override the fact that it is inherent to the American criminal justice system that the burden of proof lies on the prosecution to prove the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman, Providence, R.I.

This writer is a professor of philosophy at Brown University.