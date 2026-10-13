Letters to the Editor: In weaponizing trans issues, the GOP panders to fear and ignorance

To the editor: Because the Republicans have nothing to offer, they have seized upon the trans community to manufacture a nonexistent crisis that panders to the basest of motivations: ignorance and fear of anything or anyone different ( “How the GOP weaponized trans issues and left Democrats searching for a strategy,” Oct. 11). The marginalization of the LGTBQ+ community at large, and the trans community specifically, speaks to the sad fact that our culture still refuses to make room for the nuances of humanity.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley