Letters to the Editor: More early detection could ease state’s Medi-Cal burden
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To the editor: California’s Medi-Cal program covers roughly 14 million people, more than one-third of the state’s population, at an annual cost approaching $200 billion (“Medicaid reckoning awaits next California governor after program’s rapid expansion,” Oct. 9). Clearly, something must change.
One promising solution is surprisingly simple: Identify chronic health problems before they become medical emergencies.
Consider hypertension. Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, and many don’t know it. Left untreated, it can lead to strokes, heart attacks and costly hospitalizations.
New smartphone-based technologies can help identify people at risk, encourage medical follow-up and guide patients toward appropriate treatment and lifestyle changes. I work with one company that specializes in early hypertension detection and treatment, CAREMINDr.
Why not make these tools available to Medi-Cal beneficiaries and encourage their use? Early detection, combined with personal responsibility and professional medical guidance, could improve health while reducing avoidable healthcare costs.
Chuck Everett, Santa Monica