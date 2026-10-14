Letters to the Editor: More early detection could ease state’s Medi-Cal burden

California gubernatorial candidates Xavier Becerra, left, and Steve Hilton take part in a debate last month. One of them will face a reckoning over Medi-Cal’s rapid expansion.

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To the editor: California’s Medi-Cal program covers roughly 14 million people , more than one-third of the state’s population, at an annual cost approaching $200 billion ( “Medicaid reckoning awaits next California governor after program’s rapid expansion,” Oct. 9). Clearly, something must change.

One promising solution is surprisingly simple: Identify chronic health problems before they become medical emergencies.

Consider hypertension. Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure , and many don’t know it. Left untreated, it can lead to strokes, heart attacks and costly hospitalizations.

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New smartphone-based technologies can help identify people at risk, encourage medical follow-up and guide patients toward appropriate treatment and lifestyle changes. I work with one company that specializes in early hypertension detection and treatment, CAREMINDr .

Why not make these tools available to Medi-Cal beneficiaries and encourage their use? Early detection, combined with personal responsibility and professional medical guidance, could improve health while reducing avoidable healthcare costs.

Chuck Everett, Santa Monica