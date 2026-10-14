Letters to the Editor: On some measures, representatives, not voters, should be making the decisions

West Hollywood resident Ryan Christen, left, balances his 18-month-old son Orlo on his shoulder while voting in the primary election at Beverly Hills City Hall in June.

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To the editor: Columnist George Skelton correctly criticizes the language on the voter information guide that states the recipients should vote immediately when there are 14 state measures to consider ( “Take a breath. Educate yourself. Then vote,” Oct. 12). There also are eight city and two county measures on the L.A. ballot.

All these measures beg the question: Why must voters decide, particularly about funding measures? As I understand it, bond measures are required by the state Constitution to be submitted to voters. Since the progressive revolt against the influence of the railroads in the early 20th century, we have had the initiatives, referenda and recalls.

But aren’t we a representative democracy? Shouldn’t our representatives, who are supposedly charged with making decisions on our behalf, be making those decisions, particularly regarding bond and tax funding? The common voter is not knowledgeable enough to make those decisions.

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It might take constitutional amendments to change the decision-making process on measures, but it should be worth looking into in the future.

Bob Ladendorf, Los Angeles

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To the editor: A rush to judgment can be foolish; during a catastrophe, waiting too long can have dire consequences. Democracy is at stake in this country. A man with unfettered political power spouts false accusations that threaten our voting rights.

California is sounding the alarm with a call to action. In the 2026 midterm election, protecting the right to vote is a top priority. Aside from reading the pros and cons for every proposition and candidate, citizens need to decide the most reliable way to protect their ballot.

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A huge voter turnout and early voting results are the best way to refute the predictable claims of fraud and misdeed already being made by the few people with power and money.

Mary Rider, Idyllwild