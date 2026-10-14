Letters to the Editor: We’re losing the competitive edge that immigrants once gave us

Vice President JD Vance claims that the universities being investigated are overusing J-1 visas to bring in students and researchers from abroad.

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To the editor: It is alarming that we may no longer have access to the smartest and hardest-working people on the planet, people who come here to do research at universities via a J-1 visa and those hired by tech firms with an H-1B work visa ( “White House targets Stanford, Caltech and tech giants in visa crackdown,” Oct. 8). These people are motivated and historically have provided the U.S. a great competitive edge.

The Trump administration is now restricting the number of applicants able to receive these visas. The word is out across the world, as evidenced by the fact that the J-1 visa program for new research scholars is down 27% from 2024.

This is another race to the bottom brought to you by President Trump and company. It’s also another attack on immigrants and universities. Last year, Trump blackmailed and sued universities for millions of dollars and also withheld hundreds of millions for medical research, claiming the universities were antisemitic institutions. Some buckled and paid the bully rather than seek justice for this probable illegality through the courts, where they probably would have won.

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Technology companies have relied upon the H-1B visa program to bring in thousands of highly skilled foreign workers for decades. Many of these tech companies were founded by immigrant H-1B visa holders. They have contributed immensely to the wealth of America.

Because of this abusive administration implementing Trump’s policies, we have become dumber, less free, less safe and less rich. Once, we were the envy of the world; feared, respected, imitated. No more.

Under Donald J. Trump and his Project 2025 MAGA policies, we have lost our way.

Richard Z. Fond, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: In the years following World War II, America capitalized on the remaining patriotic fervor and sponsored research that would put our country well ahead of the rest of the world in development of new things and new ideas.

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America is the place where the brightest young minds can come from all over the world, go to our universities and participate in valuable research projects that are sponsored by all sorts of U.S. government agencies. Each agency has funds granted by Congress to bring about research that will better the status of American citizens, whether in health or in new procedures, businesses, policies, materials or services in transportation or communication.

The benefit of government-funded research is that results can be exploited by any citizen who has the talent and the means. The results of private research are solely owned by the developer.

The present administration has cut funds for research in the United States and cracked down on student and work visas, so we can look forward to a backward slide of our knowledge base and our leadership in world developments. Those brightest minds that came to America are going elsewhere to provide other countries with new areas of change. We will slip behind those countries that will now take our place as world leader in research and development.

Roland F. Bryan, Santa Barbara