Letters to the Editor: California lives in the present, so it’s no wonder other states don’t like us

To the editor: It is always amusing to hear the commentary from some of the red state folks that consider Californians to be hippy-dippy silly for our progressive thinking ( “How the Golden State lost its gleam. And what that means for 2028,” Oct. 14). It is altogether true that the Golden State embraces a form of liberal governance more associated with the social democracies in Europe, or for that matter, Canada. You know, those goofy nations that have universal healthcare, comparably low poverty rates, very few gun deaths annually, prison populations that we in the U.S. can only envy and elections without voter suppression. And on global warming, our state has been the national leader in combating it with clean energy.

It is no wonder that some in the South and its border neighbors would not vote for a Democrat from California. Why acknowledge the realities of 2026, when you can reminisce about a more simple, comfortable time of the Dixie of 1886?

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana