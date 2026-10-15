Letters to the Editor: We need proactive steps to prevent campus sexual assault, not damage control

Demonstrators march from the Washington Monument to the White House during a “Stop Sexual Violence” protest on Oct. 8.

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To the editor: First and foremost, the blanket suspension of all Cornell University fraternity parties and activities through 2027 should have been the administration’s immediate reflex action, not a delayed response to the snowballing public outrage over gang-rape allegations involving seven students ( “Cornell suspends fraternity parties, gives state police role in investigating campus assault reports,” Oct. 13). In any standard disciplinary set-up, an alleged perpetrator is suspended pending a full investigation. Waiting until now to suspend related activity is a massive administrative failure.

Furthermore, for a university with tens of thousands of students, a robust staff of qualified case managers should have been in place from the beginning, not scrambled together mid-crisis.

The situation also highlights a systemic flaw: While campus police possess full law enforcement powers, they are ultimately controlled by the university rather than a municipal or state government, which dilutes enforcement to protect the victims and their rights in the first place.

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A proactive approach to preventing campus sexual assault and a rigid independent mechanism to handle reporting must be implemented at all university campuses by default — not deployed as a systematic damage-control maneuver after a crime has been perpetrated.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.