Letters to the Editor: By changing America’s ‘death business,’ Newsom can show his morality once more

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: My thanks to Anita Chabria for her thoughtful column on the choice now facing Gov. Gavin Newsom: Either commute the sentences of 563 prisoners on death row from death to life without parole, or play it politically safe, opening the door wider (maybe?) for a presidential run in 2028 ( “The U.S. is in the death business. Newsom can change that, and win votes,” Oct. 14). As Chabria writes, Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative has much wisdom to offer our governor.

Newsom has disappointed me at times, but I do believe his moral compass ranks somewhere in the upper percentiles among American politicians. He has shown the courage, many times, to do the right thing rather than the popular thing. I hope he does the same with regard to this “business of death” in America.

If he commutes these sentences and runs for president anyway, we shall see whether American voters respect him for his moral leadership or prefer to watch livestreams of military executions by firing squad and fishing boats exploding in the Caribbean. Who, exactly, are we?

Advertisement

Roger Gloss, Rancho Santa Margarita

..

To the editor: Here is a practical reason to do away with the death penalty that Gov. Newsom can use to reduce the blowback: Life in prison is a much worse penalty than the death penalty.

Prisoners on death row frequently become celebrities. They generally do not reside with the general prison population. Death is often delayed by decades of legal action that they do not even need to pay for. Strangers lead protests on their behalf. They receive love letters and fan letters. They get press coverage.

Contrast that to spending the rest of life in the general prison population, doing menial work and, most importantly, forgotten.

Advertisement

Parrish Nelson Hirasaki, Culver City

..

To the editor: The state committing a killing to show that killing is wrong is a special kind of stupid, never mind utterly immoral.

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles